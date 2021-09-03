API3 (API3) Market Capitalization Reaches $84.05 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. API3 has a market capitalization of $84.05 million and approximately $19.34 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00012081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00122257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.57 or 0.00787307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00046841 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.