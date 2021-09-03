Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. 330,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

