Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $9.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

APTO stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson purchased 57,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2,561.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 103,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 1,256,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

