Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) vs. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Critical Survey

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arco Platform and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 66.53%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 157.41%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and Gaotu Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.71 $3.26 million $0.06 397.83 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.74 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.56

Arco Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -1.11% -0.55% -0.27% Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

Volatility and Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Gaotu Techedu on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

