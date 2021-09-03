Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,594 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 12,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 87,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

