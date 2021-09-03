Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ares Management worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $78.84.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

