Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Argon has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $577,698.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00132222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00153681 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.02 or 0.07885558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,930.92 or 1.00731680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00817258 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 70,326,326 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.