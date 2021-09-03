Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$42.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.66. 303,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,105. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.28.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

