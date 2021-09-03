Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:CBU opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.