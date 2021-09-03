Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $2.00. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.