Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

