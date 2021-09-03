Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 391,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -682.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.