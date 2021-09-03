Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,189 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $57,905,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after buying an additional 703,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Xerox by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,610,000 after buying an additional 521,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

