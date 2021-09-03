Arlen Shenkman Sells 935 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80.

On Thursday, July 1st, Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25.

Shares of CTXS opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $147.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,087.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.