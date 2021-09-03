Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

