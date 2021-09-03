ARS Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 199,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,193. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

