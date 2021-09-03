ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $38.04 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 447,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,130 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 3.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $38,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,198,000 after purchasing an additional 539,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 563,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,108,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

