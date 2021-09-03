ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $1,883,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 853.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $504.28. 61,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $491.62 and its 200 day moving average is $486.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.