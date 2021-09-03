ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,521,000 after buying an additional 415,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,482,000 after buying an additional 62,251 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 42,055 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LORL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,624. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.