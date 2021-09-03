Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Trading Up 0.1%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.95 and last traded at C$24.95. Approximately 6,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.83.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.