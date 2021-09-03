Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $85.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Asana traded as high as $88.16 and last traded at $81.22, with a volume of 30082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.05 per share, with a total value of $10,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,343,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,145,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at $65,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

