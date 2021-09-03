ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,066.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $65.95 on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

