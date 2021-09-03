ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,066.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $65.95 on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61.
ASOS Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.