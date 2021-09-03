Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Aspen Technology worth $25,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

