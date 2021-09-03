ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $16.13 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

