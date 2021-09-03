ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $16.13 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.83.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
