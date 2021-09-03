Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assertio by 152.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,912 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 73.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 589,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Assertio by 72.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

