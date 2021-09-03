Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in nCino by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $397,775.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.85.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

