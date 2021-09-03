Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $139,000 in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,487,000 after purchasing an additional 191,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CD stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -207.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

