Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

