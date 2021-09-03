Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $196,000 Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter worth $15,626,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Yatsen by 156.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in Yatsen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter worth $18,442,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). On average, analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

