Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,603 shares of company stock worth $9,200,596. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

