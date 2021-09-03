Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Update

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,444 shares of company stock valued at $390,843. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $238,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $820.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

