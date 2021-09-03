Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) versus Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Financial Review

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Astra Space alerts:

This table compares Astra Space and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions -681.89% -758.61% -16.62%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Astra Space and Lindblad Expeditions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Astra Space presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Astra Space’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Lindblad Expeditions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and Lindblad Expeditions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions $82.36 million 8.71 -$98.74 million ($1.94) -7.37

Astra Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lindblad Expeditions.

Summary

Astra Space beats Lindblad Expeditions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.