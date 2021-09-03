Athira Pharma’s (ATHA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.
Athira Pharma stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,109.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 119,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
