Athira Pharma’s (ATHA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.49.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,109.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 119,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

