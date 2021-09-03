Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after buying an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after buying an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,958,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,483,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AY opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

