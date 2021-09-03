Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATDRY. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

