Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $86,000 in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OXSQ stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.00%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

