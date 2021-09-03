Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $22.84

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $22.38. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 4,240 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $728.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.