Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) PT Lowered to $40.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZRE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

