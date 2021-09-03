Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCKIF. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

BCKIF remained flat at $$5.04 during trading hours on Friday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

