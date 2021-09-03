Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,716 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,266% compared to the typical daily volume of 272 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $625.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. Analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

