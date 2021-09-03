Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,340 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $60,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $140,033,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after buying an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after buying an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.06. 6,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,427. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.