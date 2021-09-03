Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker worth $97,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $276.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.07. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $194.64 and a 1 year high of $280.27. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.