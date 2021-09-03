Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 13,261 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,230,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.28% of U.S. Bancorp worth $241,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49,960.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 153,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,110. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

