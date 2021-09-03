Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 101,633 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,633 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.33. 103,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

