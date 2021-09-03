Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Insider Sells $100,254.80 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BLL opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

