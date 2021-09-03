Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Insider Sells $100,254.80 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BLL opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
