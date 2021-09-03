Ball (NYSE:BLL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been benetting from the significant demand for beverage cans. Shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats owing to increasing awareness about environmental problems and lifestyle changes as well as higher at-home consumption amid the pandemic will continue to support demand. Thus, the company has been investing significantly to expand production capacity. On the flipside, higher start-up costs related to the increased capacity coming on-line are likely to impact the company's near-term results. High debt levels, increased labor costs and supply constraints also remain concerns. Nevertheless, its constant focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will aid results. Robust backlog levels and business wins will continue to drive Ball Corp's Aerospace segment's performance.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Ball stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Ball by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 290,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 190,567 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

