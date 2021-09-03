Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

BLDP opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

