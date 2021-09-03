Banano (BAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.11 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $17.11 million and $249,257.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002520 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00064729 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00132031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00153860 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,030 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

