Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 432 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

MTD stock opened at $1,569.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,482.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,314.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,594.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

