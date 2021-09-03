Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Xilinx by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $191,384,000 after acquiring an additional 473,383 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $154.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $159.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

